Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Decreases By 57.9%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the February 13th total of 177,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FV. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 307.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.97. 130,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,429. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.45 and a 52-week high of $50.60.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

