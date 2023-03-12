Short Interest in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Drops By 85.8%

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 85.8% from the February 13th total of 126,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHI traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,283. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $23.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.78.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,166,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,263,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 82,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 49,828 shares during the period.

