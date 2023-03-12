Short Interest in Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Drops By 83.3%

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EVVTY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.09. The stock had a trading volume of 26,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,361. Evolution AB has a 52 week low of $69.57 and a 52 week high of $129.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.04 and a 200 day moving average of $99.01.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Evolution AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing, and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

