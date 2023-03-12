Short Interest in Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Grows By 1,700.0%

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSFGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

OTCMKTS:EMNSF opened at $1.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. Elementis has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $1.60.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Elementis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Elementis Plc is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment deals with the production of rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for anti-perspirant deodorants, for supply to personal care manufacturers.

