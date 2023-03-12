Short Interest in Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Expands By 36.7%

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 190,000 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the February 13th total of 139,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,900.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSEFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Covivio from €70.00 ($74.47) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Covivio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Covivio Stock Performance

GSEFF remained flat at $65.05 during trading on Friday. Covivio has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average of $58.69.

About Covivio

Covivio SA is a property investment company, which owns, operates and manages real estate properties. It operates through following business segments: France Offices, Italy Offices, Hotels in Europe, German Residential, Germany Offices, and Other. The France Offices segment operates office property assets located in France.

