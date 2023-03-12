Short Interest in Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Expands By 34.6%

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOFGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the February 13th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Choom Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of cannabis. The company was founded By Craig D. Schneider on September 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

