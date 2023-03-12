Short Interest in Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Expands By 34.6%

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the February 13th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Choom Price Performance

CHOOF stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. Choom has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

Get Choom alerts:

About Choom

(Get Rating)

See Also

Choom Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of cannabis. The company was founded By Craig D. Schneider on September 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Choom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.