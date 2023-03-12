Short Interest in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Declines By 41.4%

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the February 13th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

IMOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. TheStreet raised ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 45,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 26,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the third quarter worth about $1,789,000. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 19.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 49,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 238.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMOS traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.81. 16,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,217. The company has a market cap of $865.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.98. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64.

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

