Short Interest in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Rises By 320.0%

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 320.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Burtech Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $12,743,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,649,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Burtech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,421,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Burtech Acquisition by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,127,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 327,443 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Down 0.4 %

BRKH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,438. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13. Burtech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $11.47.

About Burtech Acquisition

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

