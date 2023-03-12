Short Interest in Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Increases By 69.6%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Bluestone Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BBSRF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,409. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44. Bluestone Resources has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.68.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Cerro Blanco Gold and Mita Geothermal located in Guatemala. The company was founded on November 7, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

