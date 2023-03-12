Short Interest in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Expands By 37.0%

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the February 13th total of 67,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:BWMX opened at $10.90 on Friday. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $20.84. The company has a market cap of $406.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 75.40%. The business had revenue of $164.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.53 million. Analysts anticipate that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.1311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.

