Short Interest in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Expands By 37.0%

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMXGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the February 13th total of 67,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NASDAQ:BWMX opened at $10.90 on Friday. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $20.84. The company has a market cap of $406.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 75.40%. The business had revenue of $164.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.53 million. Analysts anticipate that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.1311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.

