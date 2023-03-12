Short Interest in Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Rises By 66.7%

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Benesse Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BSEFY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.09. 535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75. Benesse has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22.
Benesse Company Profile
