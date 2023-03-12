Short Interest in Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Rises By 66.7%

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS:BSEFY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.09. 535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75. Benesse has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22.

Benesse Holdings, Inc operates as a a holding company which provides the overall group management strategy formulation and management oversight. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Education, Kids and Family, Nursing Care and Childcare, Berlitz, and Others. The Domestic Education segment operates correspondence education courses for elementary school to high school students and education business for schools and cram schools.

