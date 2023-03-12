Short Interest in Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Declines By 36.5%

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the February 13th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Basf from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Basf presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Basf Stock Performance

Shares of Basf stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.48. 300,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.23. Basf has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Basf

Basf ( OTCMKTS:BASFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Basf had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Basf will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

