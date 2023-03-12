Short Interest in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Rises By 30.5%

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the February 13th total of 19,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Avalo Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

Avalo Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

AVTX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. 9,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,548. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. Avalo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $11.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

About Avalo Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 124,769 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 327,241 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.