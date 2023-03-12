Short Interest in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Rises By 30.5%

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the February 13th total of 19,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Avalo Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Avalo Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %
AVTX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. 9,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,548. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. Avalo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $11.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics
About Avalo Therapeutics
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.