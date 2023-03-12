Short Interest in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Decreases By 21.2%

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 3,960,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amkor Technology news, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $48,537,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,261,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,570,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $48,537,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,261,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,570,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,026,250 shares of company stock worth $51,436,355 in the last 90 days. 56.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,711,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,754,000 after purchasing an additional 51,306 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,629,000 after purchasing an additional 67,358 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,002,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,938 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,355,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,460,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,363,000 after purchasing an additional 71,034 shares during the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMKR traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.36. The stock had a trading volume of 806,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.02. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.76.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.65%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

