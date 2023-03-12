Short Interest in Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Decreases By 51.7%

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the February 13th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Altigen Communications Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ATGN opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.83 million, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.37. Altigen Communications has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87.

Get Altigen Communications alerts:

About Altigen Communications

(Get Rating)

Read More

Altigen Communications, Inc engages in the provision of Microsoft cloud solutions. It operates through North America and Rest of the World geographical segments. The North America segment consists of United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Rest of the World segment focuses on Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Altigen Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altigen Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.