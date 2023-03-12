Short Interest in Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Decreases By 51.7%

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the February 13th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Altigen Communications Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ATGN opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.83 million, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.37. Altigen Communications has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87.
About Altigen Communications
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altigen Communications (ATGN)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Altigen Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altigen Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.