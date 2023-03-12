Short Interest in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Decreases By 28.7%

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 374,400 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the February 13th total of 524,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 256,227 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance
About Agile Therapeutics
Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.