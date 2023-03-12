Short Interest in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Decreases By 28.7%

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 374,400 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the February 13th total of 524,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 256,227 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

About Agile Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,879. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

