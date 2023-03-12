Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €110.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €110.00 ($117.02) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SAE. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €82.00 ($87.23) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($44.68) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €90.00 ($95.74) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($90.43) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($125.53) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €70.00 ($74.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €64.35 and its 200-day moving average is €52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.96, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.88. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €36.51 ($38.84) and a 52 week high of €105.25 ($111.97).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

