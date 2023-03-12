Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $344,503.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,524,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 13,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $330,317.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,297,694.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $344,503.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,180 shares in the company, valued at $15,524,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,571,844 shares of company stock valued at $596,040,180. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 511.6% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

