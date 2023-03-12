Shelf Drilling (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Rating) fell 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Shelf Drilling Trading Down 8.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26.

Shelf Drilling Company Profile

Shelf Drilling, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor in the Middle East, North Africa, the Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, India, and West Africa. The company offers equipment and services for the drilling, completion, maintenance, and decommissioning of oil and natural gas wells.

