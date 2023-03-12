Shelf Drilling (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Rating) fell 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.
Shelf Drilling Trading Down 8.3 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26.
Shelf Drilling Company Profile
Shelf Drilling, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor in the Middle East, North Africa, the Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, India, and West Africa. The company offers equipment and services for the drilling, completion, maintenance, and decommissioning of oil and natural gas wells.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shelf Drilling (SHLLF)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Shelf Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shelf Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.