Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shaw Communications has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. Shaw Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 78.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.9%.

NYSE:SJR opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.11. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.52.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Desjardins cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial cut Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank cut Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,367,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,750,000 after acquiring an additional 484,580 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 2,771.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439,058 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $159,219,000. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 3,490,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,473,000 after acquiring an additional 150,168 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,230,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

