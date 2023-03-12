ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $68,701,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $4,871,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 45.2% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 292,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $139,032,000 after acquiring an additional 91,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $415.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.43, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $434.10 and a 200-day moving average of $412.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $601.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total transaction of $499,295.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,016 shares of company stock valued at $28,805,543. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Articles

