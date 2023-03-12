Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2023

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRBGet Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Seres Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Seres Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Seres Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MCRB opened at $5.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $663.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69.

Institutional Trading of Seres Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 374,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.