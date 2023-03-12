Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Seres Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Seres Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Seres Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Institutional Trading of Seres Therapeutics

Shares of MCRB opened at $5.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $663.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 374,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

