SEP Acquisition (NASDAQ:MEACU) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of SEP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEACU – Get Rating) rose 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 11,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 320% from the average daily volume of 2,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

SEP Acquisition Stock Up 3.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEP Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SEP Acquisition stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SEP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEACU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

About SEP Acquisition

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

