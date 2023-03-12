Seiren Games Network Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $291.90 Million (SERG)

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Seiren Games Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0373 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seiren Games Network has a market cap of $291.90 million and approximately $21,740.10 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Seiren Games Network has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Seiren Games Network Profile

Seiren Games Network launched on March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Seiren Games Network is serg.network.

Seiren Games Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seiren Games Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seiren Games Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seiren Games Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

