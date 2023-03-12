Seele-N Tops One Day Volume of $2.96 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 12th. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $99.99 million and $2.96 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00427635 USD and is down -5.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $3,770,631.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

