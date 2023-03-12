Second Half Financial Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 0.9% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $140.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $161.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.