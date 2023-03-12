SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 26,139 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,139 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 0.7% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,238.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

SCHR opened at $49.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.58. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $48.09 and a twelve month high of $54.36.

