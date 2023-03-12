SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE MO opened at $46.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.31.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.87%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.