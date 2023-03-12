SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $4.97 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 0.8% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.95.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $315.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $299.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $265.07 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Articles

