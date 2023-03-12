SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $3.67 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $45.30 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.93.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.