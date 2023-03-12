SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,395 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 45,635 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.33. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $50.03.

