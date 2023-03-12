SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.1% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Surevest LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $288.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.68 and its 200 day moving average is $284.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

