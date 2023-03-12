Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 967.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 263.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,136,000 after purchasing an additional 57,184 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 21,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $59.27 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $64.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.42.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.14). Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $493.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 7.83%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.