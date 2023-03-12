Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,134 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $11,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,778,000 after acquiring an additional 587,984 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,139,000 after purchasing an additional 427,059 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,075.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,174,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,732 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,694,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,244,000 after purchasing an additional 532,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after purchasing an additional 780,518 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SCHR stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,157,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,957. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.58. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.09 and a 1-year high of $54.36.

