Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Short Interest Up 23.2% in February

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 560,200 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the February 13th total of 454,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 223,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savara

In other Savara news, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 41,414 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $61,292.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,046,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,028,290.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 40,719 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $60,671.31. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,987,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,094.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 89,267 shares of company stock valued at $132,805 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company's stock.

Get Savara alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savara

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Savara by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 30,062 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Savara by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 144,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Savara by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Savara by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its stake in Savara by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 380,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 187,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Savara Stock Down 15.9 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Savara stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $2.11. 797,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,220. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72. Savara has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 26.55 and a current ratio of 26.55.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Further Reading

