Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Short Interest Up 63.0% in February

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSAGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 256,200 shares, an increase of 63.0% from the February 13th total of 157,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 177,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STSA. Jonestrading lowered Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink lowered Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho lowered Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:STSA traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.92. 71,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,064. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $995,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 613.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

