Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Short Interest Up 63.0% in February

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 256,200 shares, an increase of 63.0% from the February 13th total of 157,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 177,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STSA. Jonestrading lowered Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink lowered Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho lowered Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STSA traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.92. 71,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,064. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.13.

Institutional Trading of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $995,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 613.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

