SAP (NYSE:SAP) PT Raised to $137.00 at Barclays

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAP. StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($138.30) to €135.00 ($143.62) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SAP from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.13.
Shares of SAP stock opened at $115.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SAP has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $123.28. The stock has a market cap of $136.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.68 and its 200 day moving average is $102.47.
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.
