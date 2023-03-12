SAP (NYSE:SAP) PT Raised to $137.00 at Barclays

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAP. StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($138.30) to €135.00 ($143.62) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SAP from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.13.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $115.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SAP has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $123.28. The stock has a market cap of $136.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.68 and its 200 day moving average is $102.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in SAP by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in SAP by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SAP by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in SAP by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

