Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €7.50 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.50 ($7.98) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LHA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €7.20 ($7.66) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, March 6th. HSBC set a €13.60 ($14.47) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($11.17) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €8.00 ($8.51) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.70 ($11.38) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

Shares of LHA stock opened at €10.57 ($11.25) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of -33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.55. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €5.31 ($5.65) and a 52-week high of €11.16 ($11.87). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.04.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

