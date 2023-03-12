Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.
SABR has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded Sabre from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.88.
Sabre Stock Performance
Shares of Sabre stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sabre by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,054,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,148,000 after buying an additional 217,082 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in Sabre by 55.9% during the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 69,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 77.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 293,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 127,878 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the second quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sabre by 140.8% in the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 28,598 shares during the period.
Sabre Company Profile
Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.
