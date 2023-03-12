Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

SABR has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded Sabre from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre Stock Performance

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $631.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.88 million. Analysts forecast that Sabre will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sabre by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,054,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,148,000 after buying an additional 217,082 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in Sabre by 55.9% during the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 69,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 77.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 293,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 127,878 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the second quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sabre by 140.8% in the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 28,598 shares during the period.

Sabre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.