Saba Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA)

Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 2.24% of Levere worth $7,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levere during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Levere during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Levere by 100.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Levere during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Levere in the third quarter worth $1,485,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levere Price Performance

NASDAQ:LVRA opened at $10.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. Levere Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

About Levere

Levere Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses to identify and acquire business operating in the mobility sector, including the development of autonomous driving, connected vehicles, mobility services, and electric vehicles in the Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

