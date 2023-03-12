Saba Capital Management L.P. Has $8.91 Million Stake in Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA)

Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,369 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Yotta Acquisition worth $8,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Yotta Acquisition by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,375,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Yotta Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,148,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Yotta Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,635,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yotta Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,303,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Yotta Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,449,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yotta Acquisition Stock Performance

YOTA opened at $10.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. Yotta Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

Yotta Acquisition Company Profile

Yotta Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

