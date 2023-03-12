Saba Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR)

Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320,139 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Independence were worth $8,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Independence in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Independence during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Independence during the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Independence Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACQR opened at $10.19 on Friday. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04.

Independence Profile

Independence Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

