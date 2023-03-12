Saba Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA)

Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,162,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309,447 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 3.37% of New Vista Acquisition worth $11,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVSA. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 433.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get New Vista Acquisition alerts:

New Vista Acquisition Stock Performance

New Vista Acquisition stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

New Vista Acquisition Profile

New Vista Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying and acquiring a technology business operating in space, defence, communications, advanced air mobility, and logistics areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Vista Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Vista Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.