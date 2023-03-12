Saba Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Saba Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,135,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,383 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 5.57% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 30.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MSD opened at $6.62 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.53.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.