Saba Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH)

Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,308,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576,502 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition were worth $12,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 47.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after buying an additional 741,114 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $567,000. RPO LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 161.6% in the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 55,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. 72.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ACAH opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.24.

About Atlantic Coastal Acquisition

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

