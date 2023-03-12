Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

RPRX stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. Royalty Pharma has a 1-year low of $32.92 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.75, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

In related news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $870,320.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,679.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $1,679,619.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,969.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $870,320.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,679.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 79.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

