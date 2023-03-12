Royal Bank of Canada Cuts BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Price Target to C$4.50

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BlackBerry Stock Down 2.0 %

TSE:BB opened at C$4.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.00. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of C$4.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.09.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C$0.05. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of C$227.73 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

