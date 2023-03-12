Royal Bank of Canada Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $160.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRWD. William Blair initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded CrowdStrike from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $119.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.54 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.31.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

