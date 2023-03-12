Revain Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (REV)

Revain (REV) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 12th. In the last week, Revain has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Revain has a market capitalization of $46.71 million and approximately $286,597.27 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Revain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.95 or 0.00432338 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,012.19 or 0.29223205 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain is a token. It was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official website is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Revain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform that ranks companies in six categories based on user ratings and reviews. The platform’s reviews are written in the blockchain, ensuring transparency and preventing review manipulation. Any crypto website can integrate the reviews using Revain Widget, and all user reviews appear on the Revain platform. The platform aims to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on global products and services using blockchain and machine learning.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.