Research Analysts Set Expectations for Transcontinental’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Transcontinental in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Transcontinental’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Transcontinental Stock Performance

Transcontinental has a 1 year low of C$23.27 and a 1 year high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental Dividend Announcement

Transcontinental ( TSE:TCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$802.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$779.70 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

Transcontinental Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.